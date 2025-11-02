Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Parties Unite Against SIR: A Democratic Stand

In a significant political move, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced a resolution to approach the Supreme Court against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The meeting, attended by various political organizations, aimed to preserve electoral integrity by opposing the Election Commission's allegedly hasty actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 02-11-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 20:42 IST
Tamil Nadu Parties Unite Against SIR: A Democratic Stand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a unified political front, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin declared a resolution to challenge the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in court. The decision emerged from an all-party meeting he chaired, expressing concerns over the timing and potential undermining of democracy.

The Election Commission's refusal to delay the SIR until post-2026 Assembly elections has led the ruling DMK and allies to seek judicial intervention. They argue the rushed process threatens voting rights by possibly deleting genuine voters from the rolls, echoing concerns seen in similar exercises in Bihar.

The resolution accuses the Election Commission of acting under federal influence, claiming the SIR implementation across 12 states threatens democratic values. With Tamil Nadu's election nearing, political entities stress the need for transparent revisions, advocating the Supreme Court's guidelines to be strictly followed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025