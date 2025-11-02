Tamil Nadu Parties Unite Against SIR: A Democratic Stand

In a unified political front, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin declared a resolution to challenge the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in court. The decision emerged from an all-party meeting he chaired, expressing concerns over the timing and potential undermining of democracy.

The Election Commission's refusal to delay the SIR until post-2026 Assembly elections has led the ruling DMK and allies to seek judicial intervention. They argue the rushed process threatens voting rights by possibly deleting genuine voters from the rolls, echoing concerns seen in similar exercises in Bihar.

The resolution accuses the Election Commission of acting under federal influence, claiming the SIR implementation across 12 states threatens democratic values. With Tamil Nadu's election nearing, political entities stress the need for transparent revisions, advocating the Supreme Court's guidelines to be strictly followed.

(With inputs from agencies.)