Swift Action Thwarts Illegal Forest Encroachment in Kalwa
A joint operation by forest department and SRPF personnel prevented illegal encroachment in Kalwa's reserved forest area. A tempo driver was arrested during the operation on October 30 and remanded to custody. The operation is part of a wider effort to combat unauthorized activities in Thane's forest reserves.
In a decisive move, a joint task force of forest department officials and State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) personnel successfully thwarted an illegal encroachment attempt in the reserved forest area of Kalwa near Thane. The operation, which took place on October 30, culminated in the arrest of a tempo driver caught with a loader truck on the restricted land.
The apprehended driver has been remanded to magisterial custody until November 14, authorities confirmed, underscoring the seriousness of the charges against him.
This initiative forms part of a larger crackdown aimed at curbing unauthorized encroachments and construction activities across the forested regions in Thane district, reflecting a rigorous enforcement of land protection policies.
