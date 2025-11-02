Left Menu

Swift Action Thwarts Illegal Forest Encroachment in Kalwa

A joint operation by forest department and SRPF personnel prevented illegal encroachment in Kalwa's reserved forest area. A tempo driver was arrested during the operation on October 30 and remanded to custody. The operation is part of a wider effort to combat unauthorized activities in Thane's forest reserves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 02-11-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 23:27 IST
Swift Action Thwarts Illegal Forest Encroachment in Kalwa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, a joint task force of forest department officials and State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) personnel successfully thwarted an illegal encroachment attempt in the reserved forest area of Kalwa near Thane. The operation, which took place on October 30, culminated in the arrest of a tempo driver caught with a loader truck on the restricted land.

The apprehended driver has been remanded to magisterial custody until November 14, authorities confirmed, underscoring the seriousness of the charges against him.

This initiative forms part of a larger crackdown aimed at curbing unauthorized encroachments and construction activities across the forested regions in Thane district, reflecting a rigorous enforcement of land protection policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025