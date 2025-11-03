Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza: A Complex Web of Hostage Exchange and Ceasefire Challenges

In a recent development, Israel announced that the Red Cross received the remains of three hostages in Gaza, with plans to return these to Israel's military. This intricate process is complicated by the widespread devastation in Gaza, as noted by Hamas, who found the remains in a tunnel in southern Gaza.

Since the ceasefire commenced on October 10, Palestinian militants have released the remains of 17 hostages. However, 11 still remain in Gaza. Israel has been vocal about accelerating the pace, although it occasionally disputes whether the recovered remains belong to hostages. Meanwhile, Gaza's health ministry struggles with identification tasks, having only managed to identify 75 out of 225 Palestinian bodies.

The hostage exchange is a central aspect of the US-brokered ceasefire's first phase. The agreement includes establishing an international stabilization force to manage Gaza's borders, demanding a UN Security Council mandate before deployment. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to confront remaining Hamas factions in Gaza, amid ongoing debates about future governance and peacekeeping roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)