Mystery Shooting Incident in Haridevpur
A woman was critically injured in Haridevpur after being shot by an unknown assailant. The incident occurred around 6:20 am, and the shooter remains at large. The victim, Mousumi, is in critical condition and may be moved to another hospital as police continue their investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-11-2025 08:58 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 08:58 IST
Country: India
- India
A shooting occurred in the Haridevpur area of the city early on Monday, leaving a woman critically injured, according to local police.
The victim, identified only as Mousumi, was struck by a bullet in the back and was taken to MR Bangur Hospital, where her condition remains critical. The unidentified assailant fled the scene, and efforts are ongoing to locate the individual responsible.
Authorities reported that the shooting took place at approximately 6:20 am, prompting an immediate investigation. Hospital officials suggest the possibility of relocating the patient to another medical facility for further treatment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
