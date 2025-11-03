Left Menu

Controversial Social Media Post Sparks FIR Against Youth

A youth faces legal action after allegedly sharing a social media post featuring controversial images of Prime Minister Modi, Amit Shah, and Yogi Adityanath. The post, accompanied by an obscene song, caused public outrage. An FIR was filed, and police are actively searching for the accused, Akash Yadav.

An FIR has been filed against a young man accused of posting a contentious social media update featuring images of notable political figures including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, according to police reports released on Monday.

Authorities reported that the provocative post, which featured the leaders' pictures paired with an inappropriate song, gained viral attention online on November 1, sparking widespread dissatisfaction in the local community.

Inspector Ajit Kumar Srivastava confirmed that the incident was reported at the Suriyawan police station on Sunday evening. The complaint was lodged by village watchman Jaipal Gautam from Chakjeet Rai village. The suspect, Akash Yadav of Haripur village, is being charged under Section 196(1)(A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, as police continue their search and legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

