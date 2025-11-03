Left Menu

Enforcement Directorate Cracks Down on Fake Passport Scam in West Bengal

The Enforcement Directorate conducted a raid in West Bengal's Nadia district, targeting a carpenter linked to a fake passport scam. Allegedly, the accused was involved in producing passports, many sent abroad. The investigation traces back to the arrest of Indubhushan Haldar, accused of aiding illegal passport obtainment for Bangladeshi nationals.

  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) executed a raid in the Chakdah area of West Bengal's Nadia district on Monday, as part of an ongoing investigation into a fake passport racket, according to a senior officer.

The carpenter in question is accused of fabricating fraudulent passports, which were allegedly sent overseas. Officials are actively searching the premises and plan to interrogate the suspect to gather further information.

This operation follows the arrest of Indubhushan Haldar in October, accused of assisting a Pakistani operative in acquiring passports for illegal Bangladeshi nationals. The carpenter's involvement was disclosed during Haldar's interrogation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

