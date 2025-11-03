Supreme Court Intensifies Scrutiny on Stray Dogs Case Compliance
The Supreme Court started hearings on the stray dogs case, stressing compliance with the ABC Rules. It demanded explanations from chief secretaries of states and UTs, except West Bengal and Telangana, regarding missing affidavits. The court expressed dissatisfaction over the non-compliance of its earlier order.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court began its hearing on the stray dogs case on Monday, requiring chief secretaries from various states and Union Territories, excluding West Bengal and Telangana, to appear before the court.
A special three-judge bench, including Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, heard from Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that most states had submitted compliance affidavits.
The bench sought a justification from Andhra Pradesh's counsel for the absence of its compliance affidavit and reiterated the presence of state chiefs in court as the hearing proceeded.
