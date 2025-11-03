Left Menu

Supreme Court Intensifies Scrutiny on Stray Dogs Case Compliance

The Supreme Court started hearings on the stray dogs case, stressing compliance with the ABC Rules. It demanded explanations from chief secretaries of states and UTs, except West Bengal and Telangana, regarding missing affidavits. The court expressed dissatisfaction over the non-compliance of its earlier order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 11:02 IST
Supreme Court Intensifies Scrutiny on Stray Dogs Case Compliance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court began its hearing on the stray dogs case on Monday, requiring chief secretaries from various states and Union Territories, excluding West Bengal and Telangana, to appear before the court.

A special three-judge bench, including Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, heard from Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that most states had submitted compliance affidavits.

The bench sought a justification from Andhra Pradesh's counsel for the absence of its compliance affidavit and reiterated the presence of state chiefs in court as the hearing proceeded.

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dynamic Water Systems: The URCA Model’s Blueprint for Resilient Coastal Cities

Balancing Food, Water, and Ecology: Sustainable Farming in China’s Sanjiang Plain

The Great Tobacco Deception: UNDP–WHO Report Exposes Lies Fueling a Global Epidemic

How Smart Fiscal Policies Can Turn Growth into Real Social and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025