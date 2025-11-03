Supreme Court Dismisses Plea, Calls It 'Mockery of System'
The Supreme Court dismissed a plea by G V Sarvan Kumar seeking appointment as a judge in the Telangana High Court. The court called the petition an abuse of the judicial process and criticized the lawyer for filing such a plea. The petition was withdrawn after a reprimand from the bench.
The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea by G V Sarvan Kumar, who sought an appointment as a judge of the Telangana High Court. Chief Justice B R Gavai, visibly annoyed, labeled the petition as a misuse of judicial resources and a "mockery of the system."
The bench, which included Justice K Vinod Chandran, expressed disbelief at the filing of such a plea. CJI Gavai even suggested forming a collegium meeting with the three senior-most judges to address the issue.
The lawyer for the petitioner attempted to withdraw the plea after the court's admonishment, and the petition was officially dismissed as withdrawn. This incident underscores the stringent governance of high court and Supreme Court appointments by the collegium system.
(With inputs from agencies.)
