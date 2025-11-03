Fake Passport Scandal Unveiled in West Bengal

A significant development emerged in West Bengal's Nadia district as three individuals were detained by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) during a raid at a carpenter's residence. The operation is connected to a fake passport scandal that has rattled the region.

According to officials, the detained include the carpenter, his brother, and their father, who were taken to the ED's Kolkata office for further questioning. Importance is being placed on the numerous bank and passport-related documents seized during the raid, which are set to undergo thorough verification.

On a related note, the ED also targeted the Passport Seva Kendra in Kolkata's Ruby area, continuing their efforts to dismantle the fraudulent scheme. This investigation ties back to the October arrest of Indubhushan Haldar from Chakdah, accused of assisting a Pakistani operative in obtaining fake passports for illegal Bangladeshi nationals. Emerging details indicate the carpenter's involvement came to light during Haldar's interrogation.

(With inputs from agencies.)