Left Menu

Fake Passport Scandal Unveiled in West Bengal

A raid by India's Enforcement Directorate revealed a fake passport scam in West Bengal's Nadia district, resulting in the detention of a carpenter and his family. The investigation also led to seizures of bank and passport-related documents, and has links to previous arrests involving illegal passport acquisitions for Bangladeshi nationals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-11-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 16:23 IST
Fake Passport Scandal Unveiled in West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant development emerged in West Bengal's Nadia district as three individuals were detained by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) during a raid at a carpenter's residence. The operation is connected to a fake passport scandal that has rattled the region.

According to officials, the detained include the carpenter, his brother, and their father, who were taken to the ED's Kolkata office for further questioning. Importance is being placed on the numerous bank and passport-related documents seized during the raid, which are set to undergo thorough verification.

On a related note, the ED also targeted the Passport Seva Kendra in Kolkata's Ruby area, continuing their efforts to dismantle the fraudulent scheme. This investigation ties back to the October arrest of Indubhushan Haldar from Chakdah, accused of assisting a Pakistani operative in obtaining fake passports for illegal Bangladeshi nationals. Emerging details indicate the carpenter's involvement came to light during Haldar's interrogation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

AI-powered traceability systems drive consumer confidence in processed foods

How AI is transforming regulatory oversight in cryptocurrency market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025