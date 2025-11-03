Scindia Launches ₹635 Crore Projects, Inaugurates North Eastern S&T Cluster at IIT Guwahati

Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Jyotiraditya Scindia, inaugurated the North Eastern Science & Technology (NEST) Cluster at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati and laid the foundation stone for a series of transformative development projects worth ₹635 crore in Assam. The initiatives are designed to accelerate the state’s progress toward becoming the innovation, connectivity, and education hub of a Viksit Purvottar — a developed Northeast.

The event brought together senior officials from the Government of Assam, leading academicians, researchers, entrepreneurs, and community representatives, highlighting a strong convergence of science, industry, and governance.

Building the Foundation for a New Assam

At the inauguration ceremony, Scindia described Assam as “the heartbeat of a rising Northeast,” where the Brahmaputra River symbolizes continuity, courage, and creativity. He said the state, long the gateway to India’s eastern renaissance, is now emerging as a driver of innovation, connectivity, and inclusive growth.

As part of his visit, the Minister laid the foundation stones for multiple projects totaling ₹635 crore, aimed at improving educational infrastructure, industrial capacity, and regional connectivity. The key initiatives include:

Infrastructure Development of 65 New Secondary School Buildings – ₹455 crore

Upgradation of Chayagaon–Ukium Road – ₹102.69 crore

Construction of RCC Bridge at Silonijan–Dhansiri Par Ghat – ₹20.59 crore

Development of Industrial Estate at Ramphalbil (Kokrajhar) – ₹14.40 crore

Development of Industrial Estate at Lakhibazar (Baksa) – ₹18.40 crore

“These projects are not just about bricks and mortar,” Scindia said. “Every classroom built, every bridge laid, is a promise to the youth of Assam — a promise of opportunity, dignity, and progress.”

NEST Cluster: The Innovation Nerve Centre of the Northeast

The newly inaugurated NEST Cluster, established with an investment of ₹22.98 crore, will serve as the central hub of scientific innovation and entrepreneurship for the Northeastern region.

The cluster will focus on four key technology verticals:

Grassroots Innovation and Rural Enterprise Semiconductors and Artificial Intelligence Bamboo-Based Technologies Biodegradable Plastics and Sustainable Manufacturing

Scindia said the NEST Cluster represents a new model for regional innovation — “a bridge between traditional wisdom and frontier technology.” He emphasized that the cluster will nurture youth-driven startups, promote indigenous R&D, and facilitate collaboration between universities and industries.

The initiative will complement existing DoNER programmes such as NE-SPARKS and Ashtalakshmi Darshan, which aim to foster youth exposure and exchange. Under these schemes, 3,200 students from across India will visit the Northeast, while 800 students from Northeastern states will gain hands-on scientific experience at institutions like ISRO.

Empowering Women and Rural Innovators

In line with the NEST Mission’s vision of inclusive innovation, Scindia felicitated 30 rural women from Kamrup District who successfully completed training in biodegradable toy manufacturing using Industry 4.0 technologies. These women will now receive support to establish micro-enterprises, contributing to rural self-employment and sustainable livelihoods.

He also unveiled the NEST Cluster logo, designed by rural women trained in sustainable toy-making — a creative symbol of empowerment and Nari Shakti driving India’s innovation journey.

IIT Guwahati: A Hub of Cutting-Edge Research

During his visit to IIT Guwahati, Scindia interacted with young researchers and students demonstrating innovations in 6G communication, bamboo tissue culture, biodegradable polymers, and low-field MRI technology for rural healthcare.

Reviewing the biodegradable polymer project, he remarked, “If you get this going, it will be the future,” commending the students’ drive to develop eco-friendly solutions rooted in sustainability.

Assam’s Transformation in the Modi Era

Scindia underlined that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the Northeast has undergone a historic transformation — from a once landlocked region to one that is land-linked and future-ready.

He said that over ₹6.2 lakh crore has been invested in the region under the 10% Gross Budgetary Support (GBS) policy, accelerating infrastructure, enterprise, and human development. Landmark projects such as the Bogibeel Bridge, Bhupen Hazarika Setu, Sela Tunnel, and Jogighopa Multi-Modal Logistics Park have redefined connectivity and trade dynamics.

Through the Act East Policy, new routes and trade corridors have been established, reducing travel time between Kolkata and Agartala from 31 hours to just 10, via new rail and road links through Bangladesh.

Scindia also referenced Prime Minister Modi’s recent project launches worth ₹6,500 crore in Darrang and ₹18,530 crore across Assam, reinforcing the Centre’s unwavering commitment to comprehensive development in health, education, energy, and industry.

A Vision for Viksit Purvottar and Viksit Bharat @ 2047

Concluding his address, Scindia invoked the Assamese ethos of “Xobhe xokolore loi thoka xomaj” — a society that carries everyone along. He said the new initiatives in science, technology, and infrastructure embody that spirit of unity and progress.

“The Northeast is no longer the periphery — it is India’s new frontier of opportunity,” Scindia said. “With the blessings of Maa Kamakhya, Assam will lead the march toward Viksit Bharat @ 2047, powered by education, innovation, and enterprise.”

The day’s events at IIT Guwahati marked not just an inauguration, but the dawn of a new scientific and developmental era for the Northeast — one rooted in self-reliance, creativity, and inclusive growth.