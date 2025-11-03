Left Menu

Delhi Resident Duped by Fake ATS Chief in Elaborate Pulwama Scam

A 32-year-old man from Delhi was scammed out of over Rs 9 lakh by fraudsters impersonating the Anti-Terrorism Squad chief. The victim was falsely accused of involvement in the Pulwama attack, coerced into transferring money, and faced further threats until he refused to pay more.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 17:00 IST
Delhi Resident Duped by Fake ATS Chief in Elaborate Pulwama Scam
  • Country:
  • India

A man from Delhi, aged 32, has reportedly fallen victim to a brazen scam involving impersonators of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), who falsely accused him of participating in the Pulwama terror attack. The police have shared details indicating that the scam led to a loss exceeding Rs 9 lakh.

The incident began in August when the victim received anonymous calls accusing him of involvement in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack. The callers further alleged that Rs 50 lakh was deposited in an account in his name in Kashmir, claiming influential figures were behind the operation and threatening him with dire consequences should he share the matter.

Pressured into compliance, the victim was instructed to transfer Rs 8.9 lakh and Rs 77,000 more to accounts linked with the scam. When demands continued, he resisted, leading to a cessation of contact by the scammers. An FIR has been filed, and investigations are ongoing to apprehend the culprits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

AI-powered traceability systems drive consumer confidence in processed foods

How AI is transforming regulatory oversight in cryptocurrency market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025