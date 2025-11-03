Delhi Resident Duped by Fake ATS Chief in Elaborate Pulwama Scam

A man from Delhi, aged 32, has reportedly fallen victim to a brazen scam involving impersonators of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), who falsely accused him of participating in the Pulwama terror attack. The police have shared details indicating that the scam led to a loss exceeding Rs 9 lakh.

The incident began in August when the victim received anonymous calls accusing him of involvement in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack. The callers further alleged that Rs 50 lakh was deposited in an account in his name in Kashmir, claiming influential figures were behind the operation and threatening him with dire consequences should he share the matter.

Pressured into compliance, the victim was instructed to transfer Rs 8.9 lakh and Rs 77,000 more to accounts linked with the scam. When demands continued, he resisted, leading to a cessation of contact by the scammers. An FIR has been filed, and investigations are ongoing to apprehend the culprits.

(With inputs from agencies.)