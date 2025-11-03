Left Menu

Massive Drug Bust at Mumbai Airport: DRI Seizes Hydroponic Weed

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized 42.34 kilograms of hydroponic weed worth Rs 42 crore at the Mumbai airport. The weed was hidden in noodles and biscuit packets. In recent days, drugs valued at more than Rs 90 crore have been confiscated. Investigations into the smuggling network continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-11-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 17:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has made a significant seizure at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, confiscating 42.34 kilograms of hydroponic weed valued at Rs 42 crore. The operation was carried out on Sunday, based on precise intelligence received prior to the passengers' arrival from Bangkok.

The weed, concealed in 21 packets of noodles and biscuits, was discovered during a routine baggage check of the suspected passengers. Both individuals have been detained under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, according to officials overseeing the operation.

This bust comes on the heels of another major drug interception by the DRI's Mumbai zonal unit, which recently seized 4.7 kilograms of cocaine worth Rs 47 crore. With over Rs 90 crore worth of contraband uncovered in three days, a deeper probe into the smuggling network is ongoing, signaling heightened enforcement measures at the airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

