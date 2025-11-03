China's Strategic Visa-Free Expansion to Boost Tourism and Trade

China has announced an extension of its visa-free entry policy for 45 countries, including France, Germany, and Spain, until December 31, 2026. This policy, effective from November 10, will also now include Sweden, as per the foreign ministry's announcement on Monday.

This extension encompasses 32 European countries alongside Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, and several countries from South America and the Gulf region. Initially set to expire at the year's end, this policy aims to attract more foreign visitors, revitalize a tourism sector hit hard by stringent COVID-19 restrictions, and enhance international engagement. Notably, the United States, Canada, and Britain remain excluded from this list.

The policy allows citizens from eligible nations to visit China for up to 30 days for business, tourism, or family visits without a visa. Furthermore, China is seeking to strengthen its ties with the European Union, a critical trading partner amid challenging trade relations. In addition, following discussions last week, Beijing confirmed a one-year suspension of its expanded rare earth export controls to the EU as part of efforts to stabilize industrial and supply chains.

(With inputs from agencies.)