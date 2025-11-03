Famine Threat Looms: War Escalates Humanitarian Crisis in Sudan

A devastating famine has struck two major regions in Sudan, heightening the humanitarian crisis, as reported by a global hunger monitoring organization on Monday. The affected areas, including a city in war-torn Darfur, have been ravaged by paramilitary fighters, further complicating an already dire situation.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) revealed famine conditions in el-Fasher in Darfur and Kadugli in South Kordofan province. Other areas within Darfur and Kordofan also remain at high risk of experiencing famine due to ongoing conflict that has recently intensified, the report states.

Sudan has been engulfed in conflict since April 2023, with the military and Rapid Support Forces at odds over control. This strife has claimed thousands of lives, displaced millions, and pushed parts of the country into famine, with the IPC reporting extreme hunger levels for millions of Sudanese.

(With inputs from agencies.)