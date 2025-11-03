Tragic Road Accident in Jaipur: Prime Minister Announces Aid

A tragic road accident occurred in Jaipur on Monday, claiming the lives of 13 individuals and injuring 10 others. The incident involved a speeding dumper truck that collided with at least 17 vehicles in the Harmada area.

In response to the calamity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi voiced his sorrow and extended his condolences to the bereaved families. He expressed hope for the swift recovery of those injured in the accident.

The Prime Minister's Office announced financial assistance, with an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh allocated for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured, reflecting the government's commitment to support the affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)