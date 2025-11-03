Kolkata Police Uncover Hotel Trafficking Operation

Kolkata Police successfully rescued a 15-year-old girl and a 24-year-old woman during a raid at a hotel in the northeastern part of the city, according to an official report on Monday.

Prompted by a tip-off, officers from the Ultadanga police station conducted a raid at Hotel Majestic Inn on Gurudas Dutta Garden Lane on October 30. The operation led to the arrest of five individuals, including Subhrajyoti Biswas, Himangshu Singh, Arun Patra, and Laltu Ghatan, who are alleged to be part of a trafficking operation.

An inventory was made of immovable property at the hotel, which has now been sealed. Legal proceedings have been initiated under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, with the case transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit for further scrutiny. Medical assessments for the rescued victims are complete, with the younger victim placed in a shelter home pending a Child Welfare Committee hearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)