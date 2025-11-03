DMK Challenges Electoral Roll Overhaul in Supreme Court

In a significant political move, Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK party has approached the Supreme Court, filing a petition against the implementation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state. The move follows a strategic meeting among multiple parties chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

This legal step was taken a day after the multi-party assembly, further highlighting the gravity the ruling party places on this electoral issue, which it believes could impact democratic processes in the state.

The petition was filed by R S Bharathi, the Organisation Secretary and senior leader of DMK, through senior advocate NR Elango, representing a concerted effort to seek judicial intervention on this crucial matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)