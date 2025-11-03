Left Menu

DMK Challenges Electoral Roll Overhaul in Supreme Court

The DMK has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu. The challenge follows a multi-party meeting chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin. The petition was filed by DMK's senior leader R S Bharathi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 03-11-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 18:58 IST
DMK Challenges Electoral Roll Overhaul in Supreme Court
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move, Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK party has approached the Supreme Court, filing a petition against the implementation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state. The move follows a strategic meeting among multiple parties chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

This legal step was taken a day after the multi-party assembly, further highlighting the gravity the ruling party places on this electoral issue, which it believes could impact democratic processes in the state.

The petition was filed by R S Bharathi, the Organisation Secretary and senior leader of DMK, through senior advocate NR Elango, representing a concerted effort to seek judicial intervention on this crucial matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

AI-powered traceability systems drive consumer confidence in processed foods

How AI is transforming regulatory oversight in cryptocurrency market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025