DMK Challenges Electoral Roll Overhaul in Supreme Court
The DMK has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu. The challenge follows a multi-party meeting chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin. The petition was filed by DMK's senior leader R S Bharathi.
In a significant political move, Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK party has approached the Supreme Court, filing a petition against the implementation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state. The move follows a strategic meeting among multiple parties chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin.
This legal step was taken a day after the multi-party assembly, further highlighting the gravity the ruling party places on this electoral issue, which it believes could impact democratic processes in the state.
The petition was filed by R S Bharathi, the Organisation Secretary and senior leader of DMK, through senior advocate NR Elango, representing a concerted effort to seek judicial intervention on this crucial matter.
