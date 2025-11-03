Left Menu

Allegations Against BJP MLA Trigger Controversy in Himachal Pradesh

The Himachal Pradesh Women's Commission has demanded a report from Chamba police after a woman accused BJP MLA Hans Raj of harassment and threats. The All India Democratic Women's Association has also called for a thorough investigation following the viral video's allegations of misconduct and intimidation.

The Himachal Pradesh Women's Commission has intervened in a case involving serious allegations against BJP MLA Hans Raj from the Churah Assembly constituency. A video circulating online has accused the legislator of harassment and threatening behavior, prompting the commission to seek a detailed report from Chamba police.

The All India Democratic Women's Association has also demanded an investigation into the matter. The association emphasized the need for an impartial probe to address the accusations levied by the young woman on social media, which include sending inappropriate messages and making threats.

The woman claims to have faced pressure to retract her complaints and alleges involvement from the MLA's wife in issuing threats. The MLA has refuted these claims, labeling them as attempts to incite communal tension, and has announced plans to pursue legal action to address the allegations.

