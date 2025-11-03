Sub-Inspector Recruitment Scam Unravels in Odisha: Key Arrests Made

The unraveling sub-inspector recruitment scam in Odisha has led to the arrest of Suresh Chandra Nayak, CEO of Silicon Tech Lab, bringing the total number of arrested individuals to 125, including 114 job aspirants. These developments follow the capture of Sankar Prusty, owner of Panchsoft Technologies.

The Odisha Police Recruitment Board outsourced the 2024 Combined Police Service Examination to PSU ITI Ltd, which subcontracted the task to Silicon Techlab. The irregularities emerged when aspirants and suspected brokers were caught heading to a "special coaching" session in Vijayanagaram, initiating a deeper investigation.

Claims suggest the scam involved irregularities worth Rs 1,000 crore. Amid allegations from the BJD linking the Chief Minister's Office to the fraud, a CBI probe has been recommended, highlighting potential inter-state gang involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)