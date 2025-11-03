Left Menu

Sub-Inspector Recruitment Scam Unravels in Odisha: Key Arrests Made

The Odisha sub-inspector recruitment scam unveils with the arrest of Silicon Tech Lab CEO Suresh Chandra Nayak. A total of 125 individuals, including 114 job aspirants, have been nabbed. Following the bust, allegations arise linking the Chief Minister's Office to the scandal, prompting a proposed CBI investigation.

The unraveling sub-inspector recruitment scam in Odisha has led to the arrest of Suresh Chandra Nayak, CEO of Silicon Tech Lab, bringing the total number of arrested individuals to 125, including 114 job aspirants. These developments follow the capture of Sankar Prusty, owner of Panchsoft Technologies.

The Odisha Police Recruitment Board outsourced the 2024 Combined Police Service Examination to PSU ITI Ltd, which subcontracted the task to Silicon Techlab. The irregularities emerged when aspirants and suspected brokers were caught heading to a "special coaching" session in Vijayanagaram, initiating a deeper investigation.

Claims suggest the scam involved irregularities worth Rs 1,000 crore. Amid allegations from the BJD linking the Chief Minister's Office to the fraud, a CBI probe has been recommended, highlighting potential inter-state gang involvement.

