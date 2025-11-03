Om Birla Highlights India’s Democratic Strength and Global Investment Potential at Bharat Chamber’s 125th Anniversary

In a resounding address at the 125th Anniversary Celebrations of the Bharat Chamber of Commerce in Kolkata, Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla lauded India’s emergence as a global destination for investment, powered by its vibrant democracy, robust economic growth, and visionary leadership under Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The event, themed “INDIA@100: An Age of a New Dawn,” reflected India’s ambitious journey toward becoming a global economic and innovation powerhouse as the nation nears the centenary of its independence.

India: A Global Magnet for Investment

Shri Birla stated that the world is increasingly looking to invest in India, drawn by its strong democratic institutions, policy continuity, and reliable governance framework. He underlined that the ‘minimum government, maximum governance’ approach adopted by the Modi Government has drastically improved India’s investment climate by reducing bureaucratic delays, simplifying compliance norms, and encouraging industrial expansion.

“India’s growth story is anchored in democratic stability and reform-driven governance. We are witnessing an unprecedented transformation that is inspiring global confidence,” he said, adding that India’s democratic ethos ensures that the nation’s development remains inclusive and people-centric.

Private Sector as a Driver of Innovation

Encouraging the private sector to enhance investment in research and development (R&D), Shri Birla emphasized the need for Indian industries to match global standards in innovation, technology, and production quality. He welcomed Prime Minister Modi’s assurance that the government would support these efforts, reinforcing a public–private partnership model essential for driving India’s leadership in emerging technologies.

He observed that India is evolving into a global hub for innovation, with start-ups and entrepreneurs leading the charge in diverse sectors such as renewable energy, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and advanced manufacturing. “Strong public–private collaboration in research and innovation is the key to making India a leader in cutting-edge industries,” he noted.

Celebrating 125 Years of Bharat Chamber of Commerce

Reflecting on the Bharat Chamber of Commerce’s 125-year journey, Shri Birla paid tribute to its illustrious legacy and service to the nation. Originally founded as the Marwari Chamber of Commerce, the institution has played a pivotal role in India’s economic, industrial, and social development. He described it as a model for other chambers, commending its dedication to corporate social responsibility, entrepreneurship, and nation-building.

“The Bharat Chamber has been a source of inspiration for business chambers across the country. Its consistent contribution to economic progress and public welfare exemplifies the spirit of Indian enterprise,” he said.

Democracy as India’s Strength

Highlighting the synergy between democracy and development, Shri Birla described India’s democratic system as its greatest asset in attracting global investors. He observed that democracy in India is not merely a political system but a way of life, deeply rooted in the country’s social and cultural traditions.

“Where democracy thrives, good governance follows. Stability and inclusiveness are the cornerstones of India’s democratic model,” he said. The Speaker pointed out that policy continuity and institutional integrity foster long-term investor confidence, contributing to sustainable economic growth.

Women, Youth, and Inclusive Development

Shri Birla emphasized that India’s women and youth are at the forefront of this transformation. “The rising participation of women in diverse sectors signifies a social revolution,” he remarked, calling their empowerment vital to the success of Viksit Bharat.

He also praised India’s young entrepreneurs and innovators, describing them as the architects of a new India driven by technology, creativity, and global ambition. “Our youth embody the spirit of innovation and determination that will define India’s future,” he said.

Towards Atmanirbhar Bharat and Green Growth

Reaffirming the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India), Shri Birla urged closer collaboration among industry, government, and academia to create a resilient, self-sustaining economy. He highlighted India’s growing leadership in clean and green energy, expressing confidence that the nation will emerge as a global frontrunner in tackling climate and environmental challenges.

“India’s transition to renewable energy and sustainable industries will redefine global standards of responsible growth,” he added.

Honouring Bengal’s Legacy of Leadership

Acknowledging West Bengal’s historic contributions, Shri Birla praised the state as a cradle of intellectual, cultural, and industrial excellence. He cited Bengal’s enduring legacy—from the freedom struggle to its contributions to literature, science, and social reform—as central to India’s progress. “Bengal’s pioneering spirit continues to inspire generations across the nation,” he remarked.

A Vision for INDIA@100

Concluding his address, Shri Om Birla expressed confidence that by the time India celebrates 100 years of independence, it will stand as a global leader in innovation, sustainability, and democratic governance. He called upon the business community to join hands with the government in realizing the vision of a developed, inclusive, and self-reliant India.

“The journey from independence to India@100 will be remembered as the era when India redefined global growth through the power of democracy, enterprise, and innovation,” he said.