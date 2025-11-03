Tragedy and Respect: The Plight of Sudan Red Crescent Volunteers
A Sudan Red Crescent official reported that three volunteers shown being beaten in a video were among those later killed. The incident underscores the need for humanitarian worker protection. The U.N. is investigating the deaths as potential summary executions amid reports of violations in areas seized by paramilitary forces.
A Sudan Red Crescent official announced Monday that three volunteers captured in a disturbing video were among those killed in the ongoing conflict, underscoring the urgent need for respect and protection for humanitarian workers. The video shows individuals being beaten by a man in military attire.
The tragic incident transpired in the city of Bara, North Kordofan, following a takeover by the Rapid Support Forces. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies confirmed the deaths, treating the incident as potential summary executions.
Aida Elsayed, Secretary General of the Sudanese Red Crescent, confirmed to Reuters the identities of the victims. Despite RSF's denial of summary execution allegations, the event adds to the 21 aid workers lost in the two-and-a-half-year civil conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sudan
- Red
- Crescent
- humanitarian
- workers
- volunteers
- RSF
- violations
- executions
- conflict
ALSO READ
Demand for Local Workers at Navi Mumbai Airport Sparks MNS Threat
Congress workers very angry, they are working to defeat RJD, claims Modi in Saharsa.
Shahar Ki Raftar: Apex Hospitals' Heartfelt Diwali Initiative for Delivery Workers
Haryana Sets New Wage Standards for Part-Time Workers
DK Shivakumar Urges Firms to Grant Bihar Workers Leave to Vote