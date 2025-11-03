Peace Relived: TTP Agrees to Withdraw from Tirah Valley
The outlawed TTP has agreed to leave Pakistan's Tirah Valley after discussions with local elders, providing short-term relief. The tribal leaders highlighted an August agreement and urged TTP commanders to vacate occupied homes. As TTP relinquishes control, the area's curfew is lifted, enabling displaced families to return.
- Country:
- Pakistan
The outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has decided to withdraw from Pakistan's troubled Tirah Valley, following negotiations with local tribal elders. The talks, held on Monday, mark temporary respite in the violence-stricken Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region.
A tribal elder involved in mediation disclosed that a delegation met with TTP commanders to reiterate a written pact from August 4. The agreement compelled militants to cease using civilian homes for attacks. The confrontations between security personnel and militants have impacted the local populace severely, with some armed factions continuing to occupy private residences.
In reaction to repeated breaches, tribal negotiators reminded TTP leaders of their August 5 commitment to prevent using civilians as human shields. This dialogue led TTP commanders to acquiesce to vacating hideouts in private residences, while security officials, persuaded by elders, lifted the curfew. Many families who fled due to the military intervention can now return home.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Intensified Clashes: Security Forces Target Militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
IED Attack Shakes Police Convoy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
IED Attack on Police Convoy Sparks Tensions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Imran Khan’s party candidate Zeeshan wins Senate seat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistani Taliban's deputy chief killed during infiltration attempt in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Army