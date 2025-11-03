Peace Relived: TTP Agrees to Withdraw from Tirah Valley

The outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has decided to withdraw from Pakistan's troubled Tirah Valley, following negotiations with local tribal elders. The talks, held on Monday, mark temporary respite in the violence-stricken Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region.

A tribal elder involved in mediation disclosed that a delegation met with TTP commanders to reiterate a written pact from August 4. The agreement compelled militants to cease using civilian homes for attacks. The confrontations between security personnel and militants have impacted the local populace severely, with some armed factions continuing to occupy private residences.

In reaction to repeated breaches, tribal negotiators reminded TTP leaders of their August 5 commitment to prevent using civilians as human shields. This dialogue led TTP commanders to acquiesce to vacating hideouts in private residences, while security officials, persuaded by elders, lifted the curfew. Many families who fled due to the military intervention can now return home.

