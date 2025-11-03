Left Menu

Peace Relived: TTP Agrees to Withdraw from Tirah Valley

The outlawed TTP has agreed to leave Pakistan's Tirah Valley after discussions with local elders, providing short-term relief. The tribal leaders highlighted an August agreement and urged TTP commanders to vacate occupied homes. As TTP relinquishes control, the area's curfew is lifted, enabling displaced families to return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 03-11-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 20:54 IST
Peace Relived: TTP Agrees to Withdraw from Tirah Valley
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has decided to withdraw from Pakistan's troubled Tirah Valley, following negotiations with local tribal elders. The talks, held on Monday, mark temporary respite in the violence-stricken Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region.

A tribal elder involved in mediation disclosed that a delegation met with TTP commanders to reiterate a written pact from August 4. The agreement compelled militants to cease using civilian homes for attacks. The confrontations between security personnel and militants have impacted the local populace severely, with some armed factions continuing to occupy private residences.

In reaction to repeated breaches, tribal negotiators reminded TTP leaders of their August 5 commitment to prevent using civilians as human shields. This dialogue led TTP commanders to acquiesce to vacating hideouts in private residences, while security officials, persuaded by elders, lifted the curfew. Many families who fled due to the military intervention can now return home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025