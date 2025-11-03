Mexico Faces Sixth Straight Month of Remittance Contraction

In a worrying trend for Mexico's economy, remittances fell by 2.7% in September, totalling $5.21 billion, according to data released by the nation's central bank.

This marks the sixth consecutive month of decline in year-on-year remittances, in stark contrast to other Central American countries that have reported substantial increases in 2025.

The central bank reported that while the number of transactions dipped by 4.7%, the average value of payments sent increased slightly by 2.1%, averaging $396 over 13.2 million transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)