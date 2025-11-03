Left Menu

Mexico Faces Sixth Straight Month of Remittance Contraction

Remittances to Mexico declined by 2.7% in September to $5.21 billion, marking the sixth consecutive month of decreases. Despite a 4.7% drop in the number of transactions, the average payment increased by 2.1%. In contrast, other Central American nations experienced significant remittance growth in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 21:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a worrying trend for Mexico's economy, remittances fell by 2.7% in September, totalling $5.21 billion, according to data released by the nation's central bank.

This marks the sixth consecutive month of decline in year-on-year remittances, in stark contrast to other Central American countries that have reported substantial increases in 2025.

The central bank reported that while the number of transactions dipped by 4.7%, the average value of payments sent increased slightly by 2.1%, averaging $396 over 13.2 million transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

