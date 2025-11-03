VP Radhakrishnan Praises Coir Exporters, Calls for Global Branding of Indian Coir as a Symbol of Sustainability

In a significant interaction aimed at strengthening India’s traditional industries and export potential, Vice-President of India Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan met with members of the Federation of Indian Coir Exporters’ Associations (FICEA) in Kollam, Kerala, today. The meeting brought together prominent coir exporters, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders to celebrate the remarkable growth and resilience of India’s coir sector, one of the nation’s oldest and most sustainable industries.

Celebrating the Growth of a Heritage Industry

Addressing the gathering, Shri Radhakrishnan lauded the coir industry’s evolution from a domestic craft into a global eco-friendly enterprise, driven by innovation and sustainable practices. He said the coir sector not only represents India’s rural ingenuity but also plays a key role in the country’s export landscape, particularly in environmentally conscious markets.

Recalling his own tenure as Chairman of the Coir Board (2016–2020), the Vice-President highlighted how the industry had witnessed a doubling of exports during that period, crediting this achievement to “the collective determination of exporters, cooperatives, and artisans working in unison.” He emphasized that this growth was the result of both strategic reforms and the coir community’s adaptability to new global trends.

Coir: India’s Natural Advantage in a Sustainable World

Shri Radhakrishnan noted that the global market is increasingly shifting towards eco-friendly, biodegradable, and renewable materials, opening new opportunities for Indian coir and coir-based products. He encouraged exporters to position coir not merely as a product but as a symbol of sustainability, innovation, and Indian craftsmanship.

“The world is seeking alternatives to synthetic materials, and Indian coir, with its natural resilience and versatility, stands as a proud answer,” he remarked. He urged exporters to leverage India’s sustainability narrative to expand market share in regions like Europe, North America, and Southeast Asia, where demand for green products is surging.

Blending Tradition with Technology

Highlighting the need for modernization and branding, the Vice-President said that the future of Indian coir lies in combining traditional knowledge with advanced processing and design technologies. He advocated for innovation in product development—ranging from coir composites and geotextiles to eco-friendly packaging materials—and called for greater investments in research and design.

He also emphasized the importance of branding and digital marketing, stating that “Indian coir must not only be known as an eco-product but also as a premium global brand that stands for quality and trust.”

FICEA’s Role in Strengthening the Coir Ecosystem

Shri Radhakrishnan praised FICEA’s pivotal contribution to the growth of the coir industry, noting its role in uniting exporters, safeguarding trade interests, and expanding India’s presence in international markets. He acknowledged the association’s continued efforts in policy advocacy, skill development, and market diversification.

He encouraged FICEA members to continue fostering partnerships between exporters, producers, and research institutions to ensure the long-term competitiveness of the industry. “It is through collaboration, not competition, that we can make Indian coir a global benchmark in sustainability and innovation,” he said.

Empowering Artisans and Strengthening Rural Livelihoods

The Vice-President also underscored the social dimension of the coir sector, which provides employment to over 7 lakh workers, the majority of whom are women from coastal and rural communities. He highlighted that the industry embodies the principles of self-reliance (Atmanirbhar Bharat) and inclusive development, aligning with the vision of Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047.

He urged policymakers and exporters to ensure that technological advancements and market growth translate into better wages, social security, and empowerment for grassroots workers. “Behind every coir mat or fibre product exported lies the skill of an artisan and the strength of a community. Their welfare must remain at the core of our progress,” he said.

Charting a Global Vision for Indian Coir

Looking ahead, Shri Radhakrishnan outlined a roadmap for expanding India’s coir exports to new frontiers by:

Strengthening supply chain linkages between producers and exporters.

Enhancing quality certifications and adopting international sustainability standards.

Encouraging youth entrepreneurship and start-ups in coir-based product design.

Developing coastal clusters and export hubs through modern infrastructure.

Promoting coir tourism to highlight India’s craftsmanship to global visitors.

He expressed confidence that under strong leadership and continued collaboration among stakeholders, the coir sector would not only achieve record exports but also emerge as a global leader in green innovation.

“Indian Coir: The Fibre of the Future”

Concluding his address, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan reaffirmed his belief in the transformative power of India’s traditional industries in the modern economy. “The story of Indian coir is the story of India itself — a story of renewal, resilience, and reinvention,” he said.

He called upon exporters and entrepreneurs to make “Indian Coir synonymous with sustainability, quality, and innovation across the world.”