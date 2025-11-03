Advocate's License Suspended for Remarks on Judiciary in Maharashtra
The Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa has suspended advocate Asim Sarode's license for three months. Sarode's suspension follows his critical remarks against the judiciary, state governor, and speaker. BCMG deemed his statements to be professional misconduct. Sarode plans to appeal the decision, citing misuse of disciplinary proceedings.
The Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa (BCMG) has taken disciplinary action against Pune-based advocate Asim Sarode by suspending his legal license for three months. The decision came after Sarode allegedly made critical remarks about the judiciary, the then-Maharashtra governor, and the state legislative assembly speaker.
The suspension order, issued by the BCMG's disciplinary committee, accused Sarode of 'professional misconduct' under the Advocate Act. The order stemmed from a complaint by Rajesh Dabholkar, citing Sarode's comments during a public speech in Mumbai last March. Sarode, disputing the charges, said his speech only analyzed the officials' functioning.
Sarode received the suspension order in August this year, with a delay in its delivery. Although the BCMG labeled Sarode's comments as undermining judicial authority and spreading public distrust, Sarode disagreed with the judgment and plans to appeal to the Bar Council of India. Meanwhile, BCMG emphasized their leniency, citing this as Sarode's first complaint.
