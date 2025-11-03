Foiled Heist in Gurugram: Notorious Criminals Nabbed
Three notorious criminals, including Sunil alias Tota, were arrested by Gurugram police just before a planned robbery in Sector 37. They were found in possession of illegal weapons and a car. Tota has a history of serious crimes including murder. The weapons were purchased for Rs 1 lakh.
- Country:
- India
In a swift operation, Gurugram police thwarted a planned robbery in the Sector 37 area, apprehending a notorious criminal and his two associates on Sunday night.
Acting on a tip-off, the police detained Sunil alias Tota, Sandeep, and Rohit alias Kalia, recovering three illegal firearms, seven cartridges, and a car. The main accused, Tota, faces charges in over 20 criminal cases, including murder and assault.
Authorities revealed that these criminals had acquired the weapons for Rs 1 lakh, and all three have a troubling record of violent crimes across Gurugram and Mahendragarh, escalating concern over rising crime rates in these regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AWL Agri Business Ltd Faces Profit Dip Amid Rising Total Income
SPC's New Strategic Investment Boost: Sunil Singhania Joins as Lead Investor
Trump Orders Immediate Nuclear Weapons Testing
CORRECTED-UPDATE 4-Trump tells Pentagon to immediately resume testing US nuclear weapons
UPDATE 4-Trump tells Pentagon to immediately resume testing US nuclear weapons