Foiled Heist in Gurugram: Notorious Criminals Nabbed

Three notorious criminals, including Sunil alias Tota, were arrested by Gurugram police just before a planned robbery in Sector 37. They were found in possession of illegal weapons and a car. Tota has a history of serious crimes including murder. The weapons were purchased for Rs 1 lakh.

Updated: 03-11-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 22:02 IST
In a swift operation, Gurugram police thwarted a planned robbery in the Sector 37 area, apprehending a notorious criminal and his two associates on Sunday night.

Acting on a tip-off, the police detained Sunil alias Tota, Sandeep, and Rohit alias Kalia, recovering three illegal firearms, seven cartridges, and a car. The main accused, Tota, faces charges in over 20 criminal cases, including murder and assault.

Authorities revealed that these criminals had acquired the weapons for Rs 1 lakh, and all three have a troubling record of violent crimes across Gurugram and Mahendragarh, escalating concern over rising crime rates in these regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

