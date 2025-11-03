Foiled Heist in Gurugram: Notorious Criminals Nabbed

In a swift operation, Gurugram police thwarted a planned robbery in the Sector 37 area, apprehending a notorious criminal and his two associates on Sunday night.

Acting on a tip-off, the police detained Sunil alias Tota, Sandeep, and Rohit alias Kalia, recovering three illegal firearms, seven cartridges, and a car. The main accused, Tota, faces charges in over 20 criminal cases, including murder and assault.

Authorities revealed that these criminals had acquired the weapons for Rs 1 lakh, and all three have a troubling record of violent crimes across Gurugram and Mahendragarh, escalating concern over rising crime rates in these regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)