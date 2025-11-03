Left Menu

Tragic End: Stepmother Arrested in 4-Year-Old's Death Case

In Doiwala, Uttarakhand, a woman named Priya has been arrested for allegedly causing the death of her four-year-old stepson by pushing him to the ground. The father, Rahul Kumar, filed a complaint after the child, Vivaan, died from injuries sustained during the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 03-11-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 23:40 IST
Tragic End: Stepmother Arrested in 4-Year-Old's Death Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing incident in Uttarakhand's Doiwala area, a woman was taken into custody for allegedly causing the death of her four-year-old stepson.

The child's father, Rahul Kumar of Bullawala village, reported that his wife, Priya, had been abusing the child, leading to his untimely death.

According to the police, Priya admitted during questioning that she pushed the young boy in a fit of rage, resulting in fatal injuries. Charges have been filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025