Tragic End: Stepmother Arrested in 4-Year-Old's Death Case
In Doiwala, Uttarakhand, a woman named Priya has been arrested for allegedly causing the death of her four-year-old stepson by pushing him to the ground. The father, Rahul Kumar, filed a complaint after the child, Vivaan, died from injuries sustained during the incident.
In a harrowing incident in Uttarakhand's Doiwala area, a woman was taken into custody for allegedly causing the death of her four-year-old stepson.
The child's father, Rahul Kumar of Bullawala village, reported that his wife, Priya, had been abusing the child, leading to his untimely death.
According to the police, Priya admitted during questioning that she pushed the young boy in a fit of rage, resulting in fatal injuries. Charges have been filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
