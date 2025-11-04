Rescue Operation at Historic Rome Tower Collapse

In a dramatic rescue operation in Rome, emergency services successfully saved a Romanian worker who was trapped for hours under rubble following the collapse of a medieval tower near the Colosseum.

The Torre dei Conti partially collapsed twice, causing clouds of dust and debris. Firefighters had to exercise extreme caution, as further collapses complicated their efforts. Fortunately, none of the firefighters were hurt during the operation.

The tower, built by Pope Innocent III in the 13th century, was undergoing renovations for conversion into a museum. Despite the structural damage, it remains standing, with restoration ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)