Rescue Operation at Historic Rome Tower Collapse
A Romanian worker was rescued after being trapped under rubble due to the partial collapse of Torre dei Conti in Rome. The building was undergoing renovation when it collapsed. Another worker sustained serious injuries, while two others had minor injuries. The tower is a historic site initially built in the 13th century.
In a dramatic rescue operation in Rome, emergency services successfully saved a Romanian worker who was trapped for hours under rubble following the collapse of a medieval tower near the Colosseum.
The Torre dei Conti partially collapsed twice, causing clouds of dust and debris. Firefighters had to exercise extreme caution, as further collapses complicated their efforts. Fortunately, none of the firefighters were hurt during the operation.
The tower, built by Pope Innocent III in the 13th century, was undergoing renovations for conversion into a museum. Despite the structural damage, it remains standing, with restoration ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
