New York Challenges Elon Musk's X Over Hate Speech Law
New York is seeking to dismiss Elon Musk's X's lawsuit against a state law requiring social media companies to disclose how they handle hate speech and disinformation. The law, advocated by Letitia James, aims to empower consumers by making social media moderation policies transparent, despite X's claims of unconstitutional exposure.
On Monday, New York moved to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Elon Musk's X that aims to nullify a state law mandating social media companies to disclose their strategies for tackling hate speech, extremism, and disinformation.
The state's attorney general, Letitia James, touted the Stop Hiding Hate Act as essential for consumer awareness while maintaining that it does not infringe on the social media platforms' freedom to moderate content.
X, formerly known as Twitter, claims the law forces it into disclosing sensitive information and risks substantial fines. The case reflects ongoing legal tensions between content moderation and free speech rights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
MICA Launches Innovative Social Media Influencer Programme
Cyber Fraud Hits Kolkata: Fake Social Media Profile of Ex-Minister Uncovered
The Dark Side of Social Media: Navigating Radicalization and Recruitment
Controversial Social Media Post Sparks FIR Against Youth
Social Media Stunt Leads to Arrest: Father-Son Duo in Legal Tangle