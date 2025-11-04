New York Challenges Elon Musk's X Over Hate Speech Law

On Monday, New York moved to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Elon Musk's X that aims to nullify a state law mandating social media companies to disclose their strategies for tackling hate speech, extremism, and disinformation.

The state's attorney general, Letitia James, touted the Stop Hiding Hate Act as essential for consumer awareness while maintaining that it does not infringe on the social media platforms' freedom to moderate content.

X, formerly known as Twitter, claims the law forces it into disclosing sensitive information and risks substantial fines. The case reflects ongoing legal tensions between content moderation and free speech rights.

