Accidental Discovery: Thieves Unmasked Amid Routine Call in Delhi

A routine road accident report in Delhi's Kapashera surprisingly led police to arrest a trio of thieves. While addressing a collision, officers uncovered the involvement of Rohit Ravidas and Karamjeet, who confessed to theft in Gopalji Colony. The heist loot was traced back to their associate, Pankaj.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 08:33 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 08:33 IST
In an unexpected twist, a routine call about a road accident in Delhi's Kapashera led to the arrest of a trio of thieves and the recovery of stolen goods, police revealed on Monday.

While initially addressing a vehicle collision, law enforcement officials noticed that the individuals involved, identified as Rohit Ravidas and Karamjeet, displayed unusual nervousness, raising suspicions.

Through keen observation and questioning, the police uncovered the duo's involvement in a house theft that occurred earlier that day. The investigation then led to apprehending their associate, Pankaj, and retrieving stolen items.

