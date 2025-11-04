Public Indecency Incident Sparks Outrage in Indiranagar

A shocking incident unfolded in Indiranagar when a 33-year-old woman was reportedly subjected to public indecency and harassment while walking her dog, police confirmed on Tuesday.

The distressing event occurred on November 1, around noon. According to the victim's complaint, an unknown man, seemingly in his 30s, called out 'Madam' to attract her attention. When she turned, he allegedly exposed himself in an appalling act of indecency. The man is accused of intentionally targeting the woman, violating her dignity.

Reacting to the alarming incident, the woman quickly returned home with her dog and shared the episode with her sister and a friend. Authorities have registered a case under section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are actively working to track down the suspect, a senior police officer disclosed.