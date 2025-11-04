Australia's Social Media Ban: Navigating Uncertainty and Conflict in Families

In just over a month, Australia will implement a landmark social media ban affecting those under 16. Beginning December 10, these individuals will only be allowed to view publicly available content on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, unable to maintain personal accounts.

This move has been met with both support from safety experts and concerns from parents about how their children will adapt to this drastic change. While the ban seeks to reduce family tensions over screen time, critics question its enforceability and the privacy implications of mandatory age verification.

Parents are advised to engage in open discussions with their children, helping them find alternative ways to connect with peers. While the ban is government-mandated, it's crucial families balance safety with maintaining social connections during this transition phase.

