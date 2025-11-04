Left Menu

Viral Video Leads to Arrest in Wedding Scandal

A man named Danish was arrested after a video showing him spitting on rotis at a wedding went viral. The footage led to a police action in Pathan Tola locality, where Danish was identified and subsequently booked at Pahasu Police Station and sent to jail.

Bulandshahr(Up) | Updated: 04-11-2025 11:12 IST
An individual named Danish faces arrest following the circulation of a video on social media, which allegedly shows him spitting on rotis during a wedding event.

The incident has garnered significant attention, prompting police action. The resident of Pathan Tola locality was promptly identified in the footage.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Dr. Tejveer Singh, Danish was booked at Pahasu Police Station on November 2 and has since been sent to jail, highlighting a swift response to the viral scandal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

