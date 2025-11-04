Russia's Drone Strike on Odesa: Impact on Civilian Infrastructure
Russia launched a major drone attack targeting civilian energy and port infrastructure in Ukraine's Odesa region. Air defense forces managed to intercept most of the drones, but some strikes still hit important facilities. Fortunately, fires were swiftly put out by rescuers, and no casualties were reported.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 04-11-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 12:13 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a significant overnight drone assault, Russia targeted civilian energy and port infrastructure in Ukraine's Odesa region, according to the regional governor, Oleh Kiper.
The air defense forces successfully intercepted most of the drones; however, some struck key civilian facilities, causing disruptions in infrastructure.
Emergency responders rapidly extinguished ensuing fires, and, thankfully, no casualties were reported from the attack.
