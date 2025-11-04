Railway Station Tension: Ex-Serviceman Assaults RPF Officer

An RPF officer faced an unexpected assault by a man at Kannur railway station, police reported on Tuesday. The altercation occurred when the officer, performing his duty, advised the man to safeguard his belongings.

Despite the officer's considerate warning, the accused reacted aggressively, damaging police property and injuring the officer. Identified as an ex-serviceman from Kasaragod district, the accused is now facing legal charges.

Authorities confirmed that the accused has been detained and charged under multiple legal provisions, including damage to public property, as the investigation proceeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)