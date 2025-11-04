Left Menu

Swift Justice: Police Nab Suspects in College Assault Case

Three suspects involved in the sexual assault of a college student in Tamil Nadu were shot at and arrested by police. Chief Minister M K Stalin urged quick prosecution and maximum punishment. The perpetrators were traced through CCTV and nabbed following an altercation with the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 04-11-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 12:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift and decisive action, Tamil Nadu police have apprehended three individuals suspected of brutally assaulting a college student. The operation, which involved a police chase and shooting, has been lauded as a step towards justice in a case that has ignited public outrage and political condemnation.

Chief Minister M K Stalin has directed authorities to ensure that a chargesheet is filed within a month, advocating for the harshest punishment for the accused. The suspects, identified as Satish, Karthi, and Guna, were captured following intelligence efforts which included reviewing over 300 CCTV footages.

The assault on the young woman has sparked widespread calls for justice, with various political factions demanding stringent action against the offenders. As investigations continue, the case highlights ongoing societal challenges in addressing gender-based violence.

