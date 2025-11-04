Manhunt Underway After Shooting in Shyam Colony
A 17-year-old girl, Kanishka, was shot in Shyam Colony by a known youth. The suspect fled on a motorcycle. The police, after reviewing CCTV footage, have formed four teams to apprehend the alleged attacker. Kanishka, currently stable, identified her shooter, linked to her coaching center.
A hunt is underway for the youth who allegedly shot a 17-year-old girl at close range in Shyam Colony, law enforcement reported on Tuesday evening.
According to the police, the suspect, familiar to the victim, fired multiple shots, striking her shoulder and grazing the abdomen before fleeing on a motorcycle.
Authorities have secured the firearm used and initiated a rigorous search effort, involving four dedicated teams, to locate the culprit. The victim, Kanishka, now stable, has identified her attacker.
