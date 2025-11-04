Left Menu

Manhunt Underway After Shooting in Shyam Colony

A 17-year-old girl, Kanishka, was shot in Shyam Colony by a known youth. The suspect fled on a motorcycle. The police, after reviewing CCTV footage, have formed four teams to apprehend the alleged attacker. Kanishka, currently stable, identified her shooter, linked to her coaching center.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 04-11-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 13:15 IST
Manhunt Underway After Shooting in Shyam Colony
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A hunt is underway for the youth who allegedly shot a 17-year-old girl at close range in Shyam Colony, law enforcement reported on Tuesday evening.

According to the police, the suspect, familiar to the victim, fired multiple shots, striking her shoulder and grazing the abdomen before fleeing on a motorcycle.

Authorities have secured the firearm used and initiated a rigorous search effort, involving four dedicated teams, to locate the culprit. The victim, Kanishka, now stable, has identified her attacker.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025