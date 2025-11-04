Legal Battle: The Fight to Halt Deportation of Exonerated Prisoner
Subramanyam Vedam, an Indian-origin legal resident of the US, faces potential deportation after spending over four decades in prison for a murder conviction that was overturned. Despite his past conviction being vacated, immigration officials seek deportation over an older drug charge. Legal battles continue to halt the process.
- Country:
- United States
An Indian-origin man, Subramanyam Vedam, who spent 43 years in prison for a murder conviction that was later overturned, faces potential deportation despite his exoneration. Two courts have ordered immigration officials not to deport him while his immigration case is under review.
Vedam, 64, was transferred to an immigration holding center in Louisiana immediately after his release from prison. Although he legally moved to the US as an infant, ICE is pursuing deportation over an old drug charge to which he pled no contest in his youth.
Responding to the recent judicial interventions, Vedam's family hopes the ongoing legal reviews prevent deportation, arguing his case highlights severe injustices. They emphasize his contributions during incarceration and his longstanding ties to the US.
