Tragic Collapse at Rome's Historic Torre dei Conti
A Romanian worker died after being trapped under the rubble of a medieval tower in Rome. The Torre dei Conti, undergoing restoration, partially collapsed twice. An investigation into the incident is underway. The worker's death highlights ongoing safety issues in Italy's labor sector, with significant past incidents causing concern.
A Romanian worker has died following a tragic incident at a historic site in Rome. The Torre dei Conti, a medieval tower under restoration, partially collapsed, trapping the worker under the rubble for hours.
Despite rescue efforts and medical attention, the worker died from cardiac arrest. The tower's collapse has prompted an investigation by Rome's Prosecutor's Office, addressing concerns about labor safety in Italy, a nation already struggling with high workplace fatalities.
The incident raises questions about the tower's structural integrity, which had been deemed safe by local officials prior to the collapse. The Torre dei Conti is part of a significant restoration project aimed at transforming it into a museum and conference venue.
