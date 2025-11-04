Voter's Quest: Young Woman Challenges Enrolment Rejection in Bombay HC

Rupika Singh, an 18-year-old petitioner, has approached the Bombay High Court over the rejection of her attempt to register as a voter. The State Election Commission had declined her application due to cut-off constraints, despite her eligibility following her birthday in April 2025.

The state electoral system's reliance on the assembly elections' voter list, held in November 2024, for the civic polls, poses a challenge for Singh's registration. She argues this process violates her statutory right to vote and seeks urgent judicial intervention to rectify what she describes as an infringement on her freedom of expression.

Legal representatives for the commission stated that the assembly poll voter list would be extended to the civic elections. Singh's case highlights the systemic issues in voter enrolment processes, especially concerning youth who reach voting age in the interim periods between major elections.

