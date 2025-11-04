Left Menu

Decisive Blow to Terrorism: Security Forces Triumph in Balochistan

In a successful intelligence-based operation, Pakistan's security forces eliminated four terrorists in Balochistan, recovering weapons and ammunition. The action, part of ongoing efforts to combat terrorism, received praise from President Zardari and Prime Minister Sharif, highlighting national support for anti-terrorism initiatives.

In a significant development, Pakistan's security forces neutralized four terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in the Kalat district of Balochistan over the weekend, according to an army statement released on Monday.

The operation, executed on the night of November 1, saw troops engage and eliminate the terrorists, who were said to be actively involved in numerous terrorist activities. Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the site.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauded the army's efforts, emphasizing the nation's unwavering commitment to eradicating terrorism under Operation Azm-i-Istehkam, and assuring continued action to combat foreign-sponsored terrorism in Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

