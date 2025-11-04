Decisive Blow to Terrorism: Security Forces Triumph in Balochistan

In a significant development, Pakistan's security forces neutralized four terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in the Kalat district of Balochistan over the weekend, according to an army statement released on Monday.

The operation, executed on the night of November 1, saw troops engage and eliminate the terrorists, who were said to be actively involved in numerous terrorist activities. Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the site.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauded the army's efforts, emphasizing the nation's unwavering commitment to eradicating terrorism under Operation Azm-i-Istehkam, and assuring continued action to combat foreign-sponsored terrorism in Pakistan.

