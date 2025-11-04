Sudan Conflict Escalates as Darfur Seized
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that the conflict in Sudan is worsening following the seizure of el-Fasher in Darfur by the Rapid Support Forces. The violence has resulted in significant civilian casualties and humanitarian crises are escalating. An immediate ceasefire and international intervention are urgently needed.
In a dire address at a UN summit in Qatar, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres cautioned about the deteriorating situation in Sudan, particularly after the city of el-Fasher was seized by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Guterres underscored the urgency of a ceasefire amidst what he called a spiraling humanitarian crisis.
The UN has reported grievous human rights violations following the RSF's capture of el-Fasher, including the deaths of over 450 individuals in a hospital and widespread ethnically-targeted killings. The RSF denies these accusations, but accounts from fleeing residents and satellite images tell a different story, painting an apocalyptic picture of devastation.
With communications faltering in the region, the scale of the catastrophe remains largely undocumented. As Sudan continues to unravel with food and supply shortages, Guterres emphasized the necessity for international peacekeeping measures to halt the influx of weapons and establish accountability for the widespread atrocities.
