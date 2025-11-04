BSF's Success at South Bengal Border: Gold and Currency Seizures Capture Attention
The Border Security Force (BSF) conducted raids along the South Bengal border, seizing gold worth Rs 55 lakh and Bangladeshi currency. In two separate operations, BSF personnel thwarted smuggling attempts, recovering gold and currency. The arrested individuals and recovered items were handed over to authorities for legal action.
The Border Security Force (BSF) has successfully carried out raids along the South Bengal border, resulting in the seizure of gold biscuits worth Rs 55 lakh and a substantial amount of Bangladeshi currency, the force announced on Tuesday.
On November 3, at the Mahakhola border outpost in Nadia district, BSF jawans intercepted suspicious activities as a person was seen moving toward the plantation with a bag. Upon confrontation, the individual fled, abandoning the bag, which was later found to contain 20 lakh Bangladeshi Taka, valued around Rs 14,45,638 in Indian currency.
Earlier, on November 1, BSF personnel at the Boyraghat border outpost in Murshidabad apprehended a smuggler attempting to transport illegal gold from Bangladesh. A thorough search revealed gold biscuits and pieces valued at Rs 55,35,480. The accused and the seized items have been handed over for further legal proceedings.
