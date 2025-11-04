Left Menu

Tragic Axe Incident: Pregnant Teen Brutally Murdered in Jharkhand

A 19-year-old man allegedly killed his minor pregnant girlfriend by slitting her throat with an axe in Jharkhand's Gumla district. The suspect, Suman Yadav, reportedly confessed to the crime, committed in a fit of rage. A police investigation is underway to determine the exact motive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gumla | Updated: 04-11-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 18:33 IST
Tragic Axe Incident: Pregnant Teen Brutally Murdered in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident from Jharkhand, a 19-year-old man is accused of killing his minor pregnant girlfriend by slitting her throat with an axe. The incident occurred in the village of Purana Raidih, located within the Raidih police district.

The victim, originally from Chhattisgarh state, was reportedly five months pregnant. The accused, identified as Suman Yadav, has been arrested by the local police, and both the murder weapon and a confession have been secured. According to Raidih police in-charge Sandeep Kumar Yadav, the murder took place in a moment of anger.

Meanwhile, the local district Civil Surgeon, Dr. Shambhu N Choudhary, confirmed that a post-mortem examination has been conducted on the victim. The police have launched a detailed investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025