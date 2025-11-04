Tragic Axe Incident: Pregnant Teen Brutally Murdered in Jharkhand

In a shocking incident from Jharkhand, a 19-year-old man is accused of killing his minor pregnant girlfriend by slitting her throat with an axe. The incident occurred in the village of Purana Raidih, located within the Raidih police district.

The victim, originally from Chhattisgarh state, was reportedly five months pregnant. The accused, identified as Suman Yadav, has been arrested by the local police, and both the murder weapon and a confession have been secured. According to Raidih police in-charge Sandeep Kumar Yadav, the murder took place in a moment of anger.

Meanwhile, the local district Civil Surgeon, Dr. Shambhu N Choudhary, confirmed that a post-mortem examination has been conducted on the victim. The police have launched a detailed investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)