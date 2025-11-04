U.S. and South Korea: Strengthening Alliance Amid Regional Threats

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth emphasized the importance of enhancing the flexibility of American troops in South Korea to address regional threats while maintaining a primary focus on deterring North Korea. The comments were made during his visit to South Korea, which included a trip to the Demilitarised Zone.

Discussing the potential use of the 28,500 U.S. troops stationed in South Korea for conflicts beyond the peninsula, such as with China, Hegseth confirmed that ensuring protection against nuclear-armed North Korea remains the alliance's goal. However, he noted the potential necessity for regional adaptability.

South Korea is committed to expanding its defence capabilities and seeks wartime command of combined U.S.-South Korean forces. This has been part of President Lee Jae Myung's agenda, aiming to reduce the U.S. defense burden. The allies also agreed on maintaining and repairing U.S. ships locally and discussed South Korea's plans for nuclear-powered submarines.

(With inputs from agencies.)