Sudan Conflict: A Humanitarian Crisis Spirals in Silence

The United Nations Secretary-General has issued a stark warning about the escalating conflict in Sudan, describing it as 'spiralling out of control' after the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF) overtook the famine-stricken city of el-Fasher. Speaking from Qatar, Antonio Guterres has called for an immediate ceasefire to address what has grown to be one of the world's most severe humanitarian disasters.

Guterres highlighted the dire situation, with hundreds of thousands of civilians besieged and suffering from malnutrition, disease, and ongoing violence. Reports are surfacing of mass executions and ethnically motivated killings by the RSF, who reportedly killed over 450 people in a hospital and committed sexual assaults during their siege, which lasted 18 months, starving the city of essential supplies.

The RSF, however, denies any such atrocities despite compelling evidence from those escaping, online media, and satellite images, revealing the devastating scope of violence. The conflict began in April 2023 and has since displaced millions, with deaths potentially much higher than the reported 40,000. Guterres emphasized the need for the international community to stop the arms flow to Sudan and establish accountability mechanisms for the grave crimes being committed.

(With inputs from agencies.)