Call Centre Scam Busted: Seven Arrested in Kolkata

In a significant crackdown, seven people were apprehended for allegedly defrauding US citizens through an unauthorized call centre operation in Kolkata's Tiljala area, according to police reports on Tuesday.

A police squad carried out a raid on Chandra Nath Roy Road in the early morning hours, acting on intelligence inputs, and discovered the accused making Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) calls to unsuspecting American citizens.

Representing themselves falsely as Norton Antivirus employees, the scammers were tricking victims into divulging personal information. The police confiscated three laptops, nine mobile phones, a router, and various documents with international contact details. Suspects identified include Zeeshan Hossain, Afzal Alam, Sk Shoaib, Noor Md, Sarfaraz Akbar, Md Afnam Kasim, and Md Faiyaz.

