Left Menu

Call Centre Scam Busted: Seven Arrested in Kolkata

Seven individuals were arrested in Kolkata for allegedly scamming US citizens via an illegal call centre. The group claimed to be Norton Antivirus representatives, using VoIP technology to deceive. Authorities seized electronic devices and documents containing contact details of foreign nationals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-11-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 19:04 IST
Call Centre Scam Busted: Seven Arrested in Kolkata
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, seven people were apprehended for allegedly defrauding US citizens through an unauthorized call centre operation in Kolkata's Tiljala area, according to police reports on Tuesday.

A police squad carried out a raid on Chandra Nath Roy Road in the early morning hours, acting on intelligence inputs, and discovered the accused making Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) calls to unsuspecting American citizens.

Representing themselves falsely as Norton Antivirus employees, the scammers were tricking victims into divulging personal information. The police confiscated three laptops, nine mobile phones, a router, and various documents with international contact details. Suspects identified include Zeeshan Hossain, Afzal Alam, Sk Shoaib, Noor Md, Sarfaraz Akbar, Md Afnam Kasim, and Md Faiyaz.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025