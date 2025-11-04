Call Centre Scam Busted: Seven Arrested in Kolkata
Seven individuals were arrested in Kolkata for allegedly scamming US citizens via an illegal call centre. The group claimed to be Norton Antivirus representatives, using VoIP technology to deceive. Authorities seized electronic devices and documents containing contact details of foreign nationals.
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown, seven people were apprehended for allegedly defrauding US citizens through an unauthorized call centre operation in Kolkata's Tiljala area, according to police reports on Tuesday.
A police squad carried out a raid on Chandra Nath Roy Road in the early morning hours, acting on intelligence inputs, and discovered the accused making Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) calls to unsuspecting American citizens.
Representing themselves falsely as Norton Antivirus employees, the scammers were tricking victims into divulging personal information. The police confiscated three laptops, nine mobile phones, a router, and various documents with international contact details. Suspects identified include Zeeshan Hossain, Afzal Alam, Sk Shoaib, Noor Md, Sarfaraz Akbar, Md Afnam Kasim, and Md Faiyaz.
(With inputs from agencies.)
