EU Enlargement: A Realistic Goal for Aspiring Nations by 2030

In Brussels, the European Union's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, declared that EU expansion by 2030 is a feasible target for certain aspirant nations.

The EU's annual enlargement report highlighted substantial progress in Montenegro, Albania, Moldova, and Ukraine's journey toward membership, underscoring their advances this year.

Kallas emphasized that growing the European Union aligns with the bloc's best interests, indicating strategic benefits to welcoming new members.

