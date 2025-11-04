EU Enlargement: A Realistic Goal for Aspiring Nations by 2030
The prospect of joining the European Union by 2030 is plausible for some hopeful countries, according to the EU's foreign policy chief. The latest enlargement report notes significant progress by Montenegro, Albania, Moldova, and Ukraine toward EU membership, emphasizing the strategic advantage of expansion.
In Brussels, the European Union's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, declared that EU expansion by 2030 is a feasible target for certain aspirant nations.
The EU's annual enlargement report highlighted substantial progress in Montenegro, Albania, Moldova, and Ukraine's journey toward membership, underscoring their advances this year.
Kallas emphasized that growing the European Union aligns with the bloc's best interests, indicating strategic benefits to welcoming new members.
