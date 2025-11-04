Left Menu

EU Enlargement: A Realistic Goal for Aspiring Nations by 2030

The prospect of joining the European Union by 2030 is plausible for some hopeful countries, according to the EU's foreign policy chief. The latest enlargement report notes significant progress by Montenegro, Albania, Moldova, and Ukraine toward EU membership, emphasizing the strategic advantage of expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 04-11-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 19:05 IST
EU Enlargement: A Realistic Goal for Aspiring Nations by 2030
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

In Brussels, the European Union's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, declared that EU expansion by 2030 is a feasible target for certain aspirant nations.

The EU's annual enlargement report highlighted substantial progress in Montenegro, Albania, Moldova, and Ukraine's journey toward membership, underscoring their advances this year.

Kallas emphasized that growing the European Union aligns with the bloc's best interests, indicating strategic benefits to welcoming new members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025