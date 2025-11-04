Tragedy Strikes: Philippine Military Helicopter Crash
A Philippine military helicopter crashed during a disaster assistance mission, leading to the deaths of six crew members. The crash occurred on Mindanao following Typhoon Kalmaegi. A search team recovered the bodies, and the death toll from the typhoon across the central Philippines rose to 40.
A military helicopter in the Philippines tragically crashed on Tuesday, resulting in the deaths of six crew members. The helicopter was dispatched for a disaster assistance mission following the aftermath of Typhoon Kalmaegi.
The crash took place on the island of Mindanao, as reported by the armed forces. A search mission successfully recovered the bodies of those believed to be the pilot and crew of the ill-fated Huey helicopter.
In a related development, authorities have confirmed that the death toll due to Typhoon Kalmaegi in the central Philippines has escalated to 40 as of late Tuesday.
