Tragedy Strikes: Philippine Military Helicopter Crash

A military helicopter in the Philippines tragically crashed on Tuesday, resulting in the deaths of six crew members. The helicopter was dispatched for a disaster assistance mission following the aftermath of Typhoon Kalmaegi.

The crash took place on the island of Mindanao, as reported by the armed forces. A search mission successfully recovered the bodies of those believed to be the pilot and crew of the ill-fated Huey helicopter.

In a related development, authorities have confirmed that the death toll due to Typhoon Kalmaegi in the central Philippines has escalated to 40 as of late Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)