Major Narcotics Bust in Jharkhand: Over 100 kg of Poppy Husk Seized

Police in Jharkhand seized over 100 kg of poppy husks and 2.8 kg of opium in separate operations. A truck carrying poppy husks was intercepted in Hazaribag district, while five individuals were arrested with opium in Chatra district. The narcotics were allegedly headed for Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 04-11-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 20:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on narcotics, Jharkhand police seized over 100 kg of poppy husks and arrested a truck driver in Hazaribag district on Tuesday. The operation, based on a tip-off, led to the interception of a truck that attempted to flee during a vehicle check at Charhi Chowk.

The seizure is valued at approximately Rs 25 lakh, according to Bishnugarh's SDPO BN Prasad. In a coordinated effort, another police team in Chatra district intercepted five individuals transporting 2.8 kg of opium, worth around Rs 13 lakh, on two motorcycles near the Bihar border.

These operations, guided by intelligence that narcotics were being smuggled to Delhi via Jharkhand, underscore the region's ongoing battle against drug trafficking. SP Sumit Kumar Agarwal emphasized that these arrests are part of broader efforts to curtail illegal drug trade in the state.

